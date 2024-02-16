@Aaron Just tried that:

$ hwclock --hctosys

No effect. They already seemed to be in sync.

So it really does seem as though the browser is using the hwclock time, or not applying timezone settings.

I will try comparing against Chromium, if I can just figure out how to enable the same feature as Vivaldi to display its idea of time in the toolbar.. or is there some other part of Chrome where I can see it's idea of time?

Failing that I guess if I log into one of the web services where I first noticed the issue (a timesheet entry page in Jira), maybe that will show me.

Another interesting data point: I just noticed that calendar.google.com does show my proper local time. Are there different ways a web app can query a users' time? How does Google know my proper localtime even if Vivaldi reports UTC?

So confusing.