More mail search fixes, plus a macOS menu fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3270.4
-
Today’s snapshot provides updates to mail searching and filters and resolves the problem with the macOS menus.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Second!
-
Real 2nd and menus work on macOS again
-
ThirdGenerationAI
Multiple pop-out video. 🥹
-
Still vivaldi does not successfully start the second time after a fresh "%localappdata%\vivaldi\User Data" folder cleared, but synched from online profiles after first launch. So disappointing.
-
@xaxa: Do you have a crash log you can submit in a bug report?
-
Could just be my imagination, but the browser seems a lot snappier with the is update. Particularly when loading a bunch of tabs at once.
-
I really enjoy this Nightly approach!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ThirdGenerationAI You already voted for Multiple Picture in Picture Windows and commented in that thread.
Please limit comments in this thread to bugs and regressions in the current Snapshot.
-
@ruarí: Vivaldi does not "crash enough" I suppose, as upon trying to start it up, the launcher process and a few sub processes start, the sub processes then close but two sub processes (plus the launching process) remain. Vivaldi remains in that state "for ever". No UI during that entire sequence. Thus, there is no crash report generated.
-
Ok, I think we know what this is and have a potential fix lined up. We'll try and get a snapshot out for it today.
-
@xaxa: VB-104071 (perhaps linked to issue with earlier snapshots VB-102322)
-
This relates to the earlier snapshot of "better web panels" - I have a love hate relationship with it:
Love it because WOW!!!!! Extensions in side panels are you kidding me?
Hate it because my web panels at some point stop loading at all.
-
@xaxa: Try the latest snap and let us know
-