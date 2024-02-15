Opening existing tab
-
It is possible that a particular web-page or -site is already open in a tab, eg web-mail, social-media, favorite news source, but that tab is not visible (or not noticed) in the tab-list. It may even be that another Workspace is currently active/in-view.
If a new tab is opened, and user commences typing a URL, can Vivaldi recognise that "proton" is the start of an existing tab holding a protonmail.com web-page (for example), and thus suggest a switch to the existing tab, rather than opening another/a new tab?
(and multiplying tabs, consuming resources, etc, unnecessarily)
Please advise...
-
@dndndn Not from the address field, no.
Learn about Quick Commands and learn to love them
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/quick-commands/
-
Thank you, yes F2 + URL-fragment does the job.
Undoubtedly influenced by how Firefox does it, but after researching the multiplicity of choices in Settings > AddressBar > DropDownMenuPriority am wondering why this facility would not be better included there (and thus, in the AddressBar where we normally type URLs).
Thanks again!
-
@dndndn I don't know how Firefox "does it" - I've certainly never seen anything like it in other browsers. In any case, Vivaldi was always first, the rest are just copy-cats of every feature Vivaldi pioneered
-
I'm not one for the 'we do it best' argument, any more than the 'this is not good, because that does it a certain way' arrogance.
The point is that URLs live in the AddressBar, consequently the expectation that one would search for a URL there - and by extension, if that URL is already open (in another tab) the option to open 'again' or jump to that tab...
FYI, a screen-grab from Firefox showing Meetup.com open in the left tab, and in the right tab an attempt to open same URL. Manual typing causes 'suggestions'. Thus, entering as much as "meetup." sees the browser offer to save typing the "com/" (as highlighted). Inspecting the drop-down, the "Home" + "Switch to Tab" line notifies the user of the already open tab (yes, the one to the left).
This is an over-simplified (and sanitised) example. Please imagine that the left tab is not actually visible, but has disappeared behind a welter of others - or might be 'invisible' because it was opened in a different workspace. Now the reminder that the desired tab exists is helpful, and clicking on it renders an ease-of-access beyond (potentially) having to switch workspaces and 'hunt' for the tab.
Now, the F2 answer works - which was my question, and I appreciate the advice. So, this is FYI only - unless you/someone relevant decides the rationale makes sense and puts such an idea into the backlog...
Hope this improves your awareness of other web-browsers. I look forward to making better use of Vivaldi and taking advantage of those I find 'better' than FF...