I'm not one for the 'we do it best' argument, any more than the 'this is not good, because that does it a certain way' arrogance.

The point is that URLs live in the AddressBar, consequently the expectation that one would search for a URL there - and by extension, if that URL is already open (in another tab) the option to open 'again' or jump to that tab...

FYI, a screen-grab from Firefox showing Meetup.com open in the left tab, and in the right tab an attempt to open same URL. Manual typing causes 'suggestions'. Thus, entering as much as "meetup." sees the browser offer to save typing the "com/" (as highlighted). Inspecting the drop-down, the "Home" + "Switch to Tab" line notifies the user of the already open tab (yes, the one to the left).

This is an over-simplified (and sanitised) example. Please imagine that the left tab is not actually visible, but has disappeared behind a welter of others - or might be 'invisible' because it was opened in a different workspace. Now the reminder that the desired tab exists is helpful, and clicking on it renders an ease-of-access beyond (potentially) having to switch workspaces and 'hunt' for the tab.

Now, the F2 answer works - which was my question, and I appreciate the advice. So, this is FYI only - unless you/someone relevant decides the rationale makes sense and puts such an idea into the backlog...

Hope this improves your awareness of other web-browsers. I look forward to making better use of Vivaldi and taking advantage of those I find 'better' than FF...