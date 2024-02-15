Solved Error trying to login to Vivaldi sync
Setting up a new Linux system. I've installed Vivaldi, but when I go to log into sync via the settings i get an error stating:
"You must use a vivaldi.net account to login."!
The account I am using is the same one that I use for my windows installation, my Android app, and the one I am currently logged into to make this post, so it is obviously a valid and confirmed vivaldi.net account. Credentials are correct. Any ideas on what could be causing it? I have included a screenshot of the error.
System Information:
Kubuntu 23.10
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Nevermind... Major PEBKAC error here. I forgot (and had it saved wrong in my password manager) that my email address wouldn't work to login via the settings menu and I had to use my Username. My bad. I'd delete the forum post but I don't don't have the permissions.
