Setting up a new Linux system. I've installed Vivaldi, but when I go to log into sync via the settings i get an error stating:

"You must use a vivaldi.net account to login."!

The account I am using is the same one that I use for my windows installation, my Android app, and the one I am currently logged into to make this post, so it is obviously a valid and confirmed vivaldi.net account. Credentials are correct. Any ideas on what could be causing it? I have included a screenshot of the error.

System Information:

Kubuntu 23.10

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)