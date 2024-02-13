When the nickname already was used, Please show the alert about it
-
kyu3a Ambassador
Hi! I like the nickname feature. But I hope one thing. When the nickname already was used, Please show the alert about it.
Now the alert don't show. So, When I added the used nickname to new bookmark, I didn't realize that the nickname didn't add to this bookmark for a while. I have experienced it several times.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kyu3a It would probably be more effective to report this as a bug.
FYI: Since you posted in the Feature Requests forum, your title does not need the [Feature Request] prefix.
-
@kyu3a upvoted, but yeah, report as a bug.
-
kyu3a Ambassador
@Pesala OK! Thanks you for advice.
And I deleted "[Feature Request]".
-
kyu3a Ambassador
@Hadden89 Thanks you for advice. I will report the bug about this.