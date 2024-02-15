Hello, thanks for creating and continuing to improve on Vivaldi. It has been my daily driver for several months now and can't imagine switching to anything else.

One aspect that is a (minor) annoyance is that when I enter a url like localhost:3000 it doesn't treat that as a url (http://localhost:3000) but rather as a custom protocol and opens xdg-open to handle it (on linux). As a developer I frequently use dev servers and so encounter this every once in a while. Most other browsers will treat it as a url.

Hope this can be addressed in a future release.