Better url detection
Hello, thanks for creating and continuing to improve on Vivaldi. It has been my daily driver for several months now and can't imagine switching to anything else.
One aspect that is a (minor) annoyance is that when I enter a url like localhost:3000 it doesn't treat that as a url (http://localhost:3000) but rather as a custom protocol and opens xdg-open to handle it (on linux). As a developer I frequently use dev servers and so encounter this every once in a while. Most other browsers will treat it as a url.
Hope this can be addressed in a future release.
DoctorG Ambassador
@lorefnon That is not a missing feature; the broken hostname:port is a known bug on Linux only.
VB-103187 "localhost:8080 triggers xdg-open rather than navigation" - was fixed.
//EDIT: I checked: is fixed in 6.6.3265.3 Snapshot.
Ok, good to know it has been fixed. Thanks for getting back to me.
