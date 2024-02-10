I am using the Velja Chrome extension with Vivaldi and when I launch Velja I am always prompted with the attached dialog box, even if I check the always allow box. Is there a workaround for this?

Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) (x86_64)

Since when happens: Not sure. It's been happening for a while

OS: macOS Sonoma 14.3

Extension Link: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/velja/gpipdgcamiclkcomcnogmlfpalggmcmk

I clear my site data fairly regularly and it still happens and I have not personally enabled any flags.

Thank you!