Unsolved Extension won't remember Always Allow checkbox
-
tsuliwaensis
I am using the Velja Chrome extension with Vivaldi and when I launch Velja I am always prompted with the attached dialog box, even if I check the always allow box. Is there a workaround for this?
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Since when happens: Not sure. It's been happening for a while
OS: macOS Sonoma 14.3
Extension Link: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/velja/gpipdgcamiclkcomcnogmlfpalggmcmk
I clear my site data fairly regularly and it still happens and I have not personally enabled any flags.
Thank you!
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Add the Extension Link also for others to test.
You could try on a Clean Profile too,
Point 3 at the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
OakdaleFTL
@tsuliwaensis Have you tried the version from Apple's App Store?
-
tsuliwaensis
I do have the version from the App Store but it only works with Safari, and I am using Vivaldi
-
OakdaleFTL
@tsuliwaensis Does the Safari app have the same problem?
-
tsuliwaensis
No, it does not show me the prompt in Safari