Suppose you clicked to save an image from a random website, and you choose a folder that's not the default to save it.

But because of some instability on your internet connection or on the server where the image is hosted the download didn't finished.

Later you notice this, you click on the "Downloads" icon, cancel the download and click on the icon that says "restart". Now the download is sucessful, the download finished.

But the image instead of being save to hte folder you indicated is now saved to the default download folder.

Is this a bug?

Shouldn't Vivaldi remember to which folder I want it to save the image?

I'm using Linux, but maybe this behavior is the same to all platforms.