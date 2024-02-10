Solved [Solved] Forex Factory Graphs not loading
No graph works in Forex Factory. I'm not using ad-blockers, script-blockers, or anything like it. My firewall/Web filters are all disabled.
When i go to (for example) Forex Factory Calendar and click on any graph, it just doesn't load. It works in Edge/Chrome, but not Vivaldi. Not sure why.
@Pesala Yes. Exactly. Is it working on yours?
In mine it appears blank with a loading icon.
Edit: The Flag Experimental Web Platform features was enabled. Disabling solved it. Thanks.
@telmob Is this what you mean?
@telmob What solved it for you? You can tag your own reply as the correct answer.
