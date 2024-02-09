Drag Tabs between (and out of) Private Windows
-
As of now, a tab is permanently stuck in the window in which it is currently open. They cannot be moved between other private windows. It would be useful to have this feature here too, as it is already available in other browsers, such as Chrome or Safari.
//MODEDIT: merged duplicated threads
-
Pesala Ambassador
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
Kenshineuh
I use two screens and it is useful to be able to drag and drop tabs between multiple Vivaldi windows.
It works in normal mode, but not in private windows.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kenshineuh I fixed the terminology.
The shortcut for Detach Tab does not work in a Private Window either.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
This post is deleted!
-
Private windows share a context. So while it should not be possible to drag from regular to private (or vice versa), it should be possible to drag between private windows.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@lonm at this moment, the votes are on par with a diametral distinct context feature (shameful self-plug).
This is likely a long way ahead (and depends on not yet available Chromium abilities).
I would nontheless advice to take this into account for future development.
-
specially now that there are non-private windows for each user session
-
MartianMoon
Hey guys,
One of the things I find quite annoying with Vivaldi is the inability to drag tabs into their own window when in private browsing. You can do this no problem with Chrome incognito mode, I'm not sure why it's not possible with Vivaldi! I would really love to see this changed.
-
@MartianMoon That's a weirdly missing feature, not that I ever even tried to detach a tab in private windows and move them to another window on their own, but I find strange myself too it's not possible.
Maybe it's to avoid to move them to non private browsing windows, and currently you can't even move a non private tab to a private window.
For now we can only copy the url and then paste/open it in a new window manually.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Please make it possible to move tabs between private windows.
[bug reported VB-58292]
-
noamnotyou
Normal non-private/incognito tabs can be moved between windows, or just dragged out to move into a new window, but private tabs can't be.
This isn't the first time. I read some time ago that in Vivaldi it's not currently possible because adding this would mean making a fundamental change but why would that be if it's possible in the browser already and obviously all private tabs in a session share data anyway, like cookies?
I can't be the only one who uses mostly incognito browsing and is selective about what pages are suggested or are allowed to save cookies...
-
Is this still broken 4 years later or did it break again?
-
quincy8888
It's known that users cannot drag tabs from a private window to make a new one, nor can we move tabs between private windows. It would appear that each private window is its own individual session, making it so that changing this property would require reworking private sessions, but log ins are immediately preserved across windows, so that's not actually the case.
Can we have an option to turn this restriction off?
-
Still not working !
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Known bug: VB-79214 "Cannot drag tabs between/out of private windows" - Confirmed, no dev assigned.