Normal non-private/incognito tabs can be moved between windows, or just dragged out to move into a new window, but private tabs can't be.

This isn't the first time. I read some time ago that in Vivaldi it's not currently possible because adding this would mean making a fundamental change but why would that be if it's possible in the browser already and obviously all private tabs in a session share data anyway, like cookies?

I can't be the only one who uses mostly incognito browsing and is selective about what pages are suggested or are allowed to save cookies...