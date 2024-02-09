Snapshot | ChangeLog Bookmark
Show a link in Desktop Snapshot browser to the page dealing with changes to releases of Desktop Snapshot editions
Hello. The page dealing with changes to releases of Desktop Snapshot edition certainly deserves a dedicated link in the Desktop Snapshot editions of the browser, obviously ideally under the Help menu-option, like “Vivaldi Desktop Snapshots”.
To demonstrate this need, here is a test case: from the site's home page, search for the said page; how long will it take for a new site visitor to find it in a viable time frame, if at all?
DoctorG Ambassador
Pesala Ambassador
@Tiggs The changelog is shown on the upgrade dialog. There is no need for any such link.
Bookmark the Desktop Blog.
Anyone using Snapshots should be computer-savvy enough to bookmark a link, and find the latest changelog.
Indeed, there are many things for which there is no need. That will always be true. Here, take the case of this very product. Someone would cite it as an example, and wouldn't be wrong. As for a hypothetical dialogue, you would have to tell us if it is indeed the same product as mine that you are using, because such a thing has not yet been shown even once for me, nor does there exist any option that would show such change-logs.
As a side note, the only thing that matters when someone appears as an ambassador is what this someone is the ambassador of. Well, it’s probably best to laugh about it.
Pesala Ambassador
@Tiggs This is what the update dialog looks like.
DoctorG Ambassador
