KDE wallet prompt at start
Every time I start Vivaldi I am getting KDE wallet prompt
Is this something new?
ModEdit: Title
@saudiqbal Is password for KDE wallet the same as for Linux user login?
Or is the Linux password empty?
Do you use Autologin into KDE?
edwardp Ambassador
I have seen this prompt using some Linux distributions, but not all. Even if I turn off KDE Wallet in a distribution where this is prompted, the prompt continues to appear. I suspect it is an issue with KDE.
@edwardp I did not see such prompt with Debian 12 KDE.
mib2berlin
@saudiqbal
Hi, I have the same in Opensuse Tumbleweed/KDE with auto login.
User and Kwallet password are the same.
I get the same prompt if I connect to a WiFi, for example.
For me it is normal since ever, I take it as second security layer for systems with auto login.
User ask for such a feature for Years, here you get it for free.
Please add your Vivaldi version and Linux distribution.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
@DoctorG I don't see that prompt in Debian or openSUSE.
I am using Kubuntu
@saudiqbal Pleas post Ubuntu version and KDE version.
KDE Wallet is a pain. You can use KDE Wallet Manager to disable it.
I rebooted my computer and now the problem is gone.
@saudiqbal Perhaps some hidden update of your Ubuntu had fixed it after reboot.