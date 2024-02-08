I have a recurring issue with Vivaldi failing to load cookies and thus logging me out everywhere. It doesn't happen on every restart but quite frequently (around once or twice per week). It seems to be random, at least so far I couldn't make out a pattern.

I found this chromium issue report which describes my problem more or less, with the difference that for me it does not happen on every restart, only quite frequently.

Based on the discussion there I checked vivaldi://histograms/problem and indeed, every time the problem arises, Cookie.LoadProblem shows several value 0 problems. For example from today:

Histogram: Cookie.LoadProblem recorded 17 samples, mean = 0.0 (flags = 0x41) [#] 0 -----------------O (17 = 100.0%) 1 ...

According to a comment this means there is a problem decrypting the cookies.

Any idea on why this happens (or how to debug)? The chromium issue contains a workaround for windows (wiping the registry) but I am on Linux. I already tried deleting the whole config and reinstalling Vivaldi but it didn't help.

I don't have this problem on another PC with same Ubuntu version, so it has to be something specific to this PC. I just don't know how to debug it further.

In case it's relevant: