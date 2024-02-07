Hi,

It would be great to add the option (or default) to include the page names together with the URLs to the "Copy Link" option in the context menu.

I have used an add-on in the past that allows for the copying of links with their titles for some time. It's a great way to organize references (since very often the links themselves give few hints to their content). I'm trying to reduce the number of add-ons I use now, partly due to security concerns and partly because they due seem to cause performance issues.

Thank you!