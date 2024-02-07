Add Page Name to Copy Link
Hi,
It would be great to add the option (or default) to include the page names together with the URLs to the "Copy Link" option in the context menu.
I have used an add-on in the past that allows for the copying of links with their titles for some time. It's a great way to organize references (since very often the links themselves give few hints to their content). I'm trying to reduce the number of add-ons I use now, partly due to security concerns and partly because they due seem to cause performance issues.
Thank you!
Consider modifying the Command Chain Recipe here to achieve desired copy
I'm confused by this Command Chain.
How would this Copy be used in a document file if there's no entry in the clipboard?
You would first need to create the Command Chain by:
- press
Ctrl+
F12to open General Settings
- select Quick Commands and then scroll down to Command Chains
- select
+to add new rule, similar to following:
where Command Parameter is:
javascript: function copy(c) { c.clipboardData.setData('text/plain', document.title + ' ' + location.href ); c.preventDefault(); } document.addEventListener("copy", copy); document.execCommand("copy"); document.removeEventListener("copy", copy); history.replaceState({}, "", location.href);
To test:
- go to Vivaldi community | Tech forum and blogging platform.
- press
Ctrl+
Eto open Quick Commands, type
copyand select Copy in Command Chains section, as shown below:
- paste the resulting link into any application that accepts plain text
FYI further information, like setting shortcut key, can be found here Command Chains | Vivaldi Browser Help
- press
The Command Parameter you posted with "text/plain" does work.
So, if the Command Chain only works with that, why did the link you posted refer to a Command Chain with Command Parameter of "text/html"?
-
I did write it would require modifying:
Consider modifying the Command Chain Recipe here to achieve desired copy
Without the modification made the clipboard data would not paste into an application that only supported plain text.
Consider implementing an additional Copy Command Chain with the text/html to confirm the above behaviour.
I had already tried the Copy Command Chain with the text/html, and the clipboard data would not paste into any application, even two that I thought supported rich text, Atlantis Word Processor Lite and WordPad.
Thanks for your help.