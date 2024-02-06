Odd issues with 1Password plug in
-
twisted8000
So I use Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Just starting using Vivaldi. Small issue I can see is the 1Password plugin I have to sign in twice. Once in the app and once in the browser. Why is this happening? Works fine in Windows, just does it for me on Ubuntu. It works fine in Chrome and in Opera. Does something need to be updated somewhere besides my computer which is up to date with everything with either Vivaldi or the plugin?
Thanks
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@twisted8000 Where do you have to login twice?
And a screen recording would be useful as i can not imagine what you do.
-
@DoctorG "I can see is the 1Password plugin". That's the plugin where I have to login twice.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@twisted8000 Had you tried if that works in a fresh test profile with only the 1Password extension and no Vivaldi settings made? Just to know if a broken profile setting and/or other extension causes this.
-
@DoctorG Nope, but I have the same exact plug ins at work in Windows and it works without a issue.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@twisted8000 If you can reproduce it in a test profile
- Start shell
- Run
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/ASDFVIV"
- Install 1Password extension
- Try login
If the issue appears, the report to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG Cool I'll try that tonight and see what happens.