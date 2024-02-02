Export Workspaces feature that works like Export Bookmarks
Can we get an Export Workspaces feature that works like how Export Bookmarks works? And the corresponding Import Workspaces feature.
The exported Workspaces file would contain the list of the Workspaces and their Tabs and Tab Stacks.
Just like a Bookmarks HTML file, this exported Workspaces file can be imported into a copy of Vivaldi on another computer.
Or this exported file can be used as a snapshot of the Workspaces at a given instant (eg. Bluewave_Workspaces_calendardate_time.extension) in case I have to come back to an earlier version of my Workspaces layout.
This Export Workspaces feature is NOT the same as syncing the Workspaces using Vivaldi Sync.
This Export Workspaces feature is NOT the same as exporting all the Vivaldi Settings - it is a narrow focus feature the way that Export Bookmarks is a narrow focus feature.
Pesala Ambassador
@bluewave Vote for Save Workspaces.
Search for Save Workspaces.
