YT seems to Hijack Vivaldi to use their app
greybeard Ambassador
As seen in the attached image YouTube seems to put me into another window to open their app instead of viewing through the browser (a much better experience, in my opinion) on my 9th gen iPad.
My other three tabs are not even shown.
Is this a Chromium integration with YT?
Vivaldi 6.5.3212.38 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 5642f9cd602c6087f5b06b73310744086ab273f0
OS iOS
It’s just the page trying to push a useless app onto you. Many websites do this, has nothing to do with the browser you are using.
greybeard Ambassador
@luetage
Then it must be a crap page.
Must find alternative