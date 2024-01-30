Tab Groups
-
Feature Request:
Allow users to configure tab stacking to simultaneously meet the following requirements. Currently, Vivaldi's tab stacks only meet some of these requirements, and only in ways that are mutually exclusive. This means some of these behaviours can only be achieved by disabling others.
Requirements:
- Tab Group has clickable expand/collapse header preceding the group of tabs (not following)
- Tab Group's name is always visible, whether group is expanded or collapsed
- name is semantically meaningful; is used for visual navigation. Should not be hidden when group is expanded
- Tab Group's name can be changed while group is expanded, does not require collapsing group before naming
- Tabs within multiple expanded groups are visible at once, instead of being forced to view tabs within a single group at a time
- Single-click on group's header to expand/collapse the group
- In vertical / sidebar tabs, header appears inline within list of tabs, does not appear as a separate column
- Should not waste screen real-estate.
- Relatively few tab groups compared to # of tabs, so reserving a column of screen real-estate for group names is wasteful compared to using same column as for tabs
- Compatible with Tab Group extensions API, so third-party extensions understand the groups
Vivaldi's current tab stacking does not meet these requirements; is less ergonomic than Chrome and Edge's Tab Groups.
Before being defensive, please consider that Vivaldi does not currently meet these requirements. Some are partially met in ways that are mutually exclusive.
However, tab stacking could be augmented with additional configuration options allowing it to meet all these requirements simultaneously. This would grant users the benefits of Edge's/Chrome's tab groups.
A few extensions which integrate with tab groups API:
- https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/one-tab-group-tabtab-grou/lajbajamkpmkmldodfbljkjihppdclbm
- https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/detail/workona-spaces-tab-mana/gdfnelpciiajgjenlapgkdcjpcfpfpob
- https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/tab-group-saver-save-and/ghbdjeckopemkoomopmpgjifafpcjhga
Related feature requests:
-
mib2berlin
@cspotcode
Hi, this is not really a feature request, more a statement.
Post only one feature request per topic.
Is bold with a reason in the description, I cant vote anything here.
The linked feature requests got 3 and 12 user votes in Years, I guess they will not implemented in Vivaldi.
As many user use Vivaldi because of the better Group/Stack management I am not sure about the sense of this post.
If you want a feature post one request per post and the user decide. Then the Vivaldi team decide if and when it gets implemented.
Cheers, mib
-
I've added a prefix to my post to clarify the request.
Some, but not all, of these bullet points can be split into separate posts.
However, it is necessary to keep some of them in a single request, because the request is that they are achievable with a single configuration. Claiming that this would be impossible -- that a user must commit to one configuration or another -- does not make sense, because Edge and Chrome achieve all these benefits with a single configuration.
For example, in Vivaldi, it is possible to simultaneously view the contents of multiple tab groups only when using accordion stacking. But it is possible to simultaneously view the titles of multiple tab groups only when using Two-Level stacking. These benefits are mutually exclusive in Vivaldi. But in Edge and Chrome, they can be achieved at the same time.
An example of multiple groups in Edge. Each has a name, each can be expanded/collapsed, group titles can be viewed whether expanded or collapsed, all tabs in both groups can be viewed simultanously, and horizontal screen real-estate is not wasted on a separate column for group names.
Contrast this with Vivaldi:
When "Bar" is expanded, its name is hidden. It is not possible to rename the "Bar" group with first collapsing it.
When both are expanded, neither title is visible.
The only way to view both titles at all times is with the two-column layout. This, however, prevents us from seeing the tabs within both groups at once. It also wastes screen real-estate with an extra column.
-
mib2berlin
@cspotcode
Hi again, the Vivaldi way is to use Compact or Accordion view and choose tabs from the popup:
But this one could be a feature request.
May you check a user page from @LonM to search in the 5000+ user requests, I bet you find one.