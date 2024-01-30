I've added a prefix to my post to clarify the request.

Some, but not all, of these bullet points can be split into separate posts.

However, it is necessary to keep some of them in a single request, because the request is that they are achievable with a single configuration. Claiming that this would be impossible -- that a user must commit to one configuration or another -- does not make sense, because Edge and Chrome achieve all these benefits with a single configuration.

For example, in Vivaldi, it is possible to simultaneously view the contents of multiple tab groups only when using accordion stacking. But it is possible to simultaneously view the titles of multiple tab groups only when using Two-Level stacking. These benefits are mutually exclusive in Vivaldi. But in Edge and Chrome, they can be achieved at the same time.

An example of multiple groups in Edge. Each has a name, each can be expanded/collapsed, group titles can be viewed whether expanded or collapsed, all tabs in both groups can be viewed simultanously, and horizontal screen real-estate is not wasted on a separate column for group names.





Contrast this with Vivaldi:

When "Bar" is expanded, its name is hidden. It is not possible to rename the "Bar" group with first collapsing it.



When both are expanded, neither title is visible.

The only way to view both titles at all times is with the two-column layout. This, however, prevents us from seeing the tabs within both groups at once. It also wastes screen real-estate with an extra column.

