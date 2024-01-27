Sort Cookies by Quantity or Name
AvocadoSteam
It would be nice to filter by cookies quantity (desc or asc), as well as by domain name (desc or asc).
Really minor, but it is a bit of a pain trying to scroll through, especially when I typically just clear cookies from websites that have a lot.
Pesala Ambassador
@AvocadoSteam Use the search field to find cookies by domain.
AvocadoSteam
@Pesala Good evening Pesala. This is more about me not being certain which domains have the most cookies, so I'm not sure which name to search.
I want to easily see which domains contain the most cookies, so I can clear those off my list.