Please, change icon for Yandex search
Current icon looks outdated, please change it to something like that:
And give us possibility to add/edit/remove search engines, please.
mib2berlin
@aminought
Hi, looks quiet different to me:
You can add, remove, configure search engines only on desktop and use sync to get this on mobile devices.
So I add Amazon on my desktop and have it on mobiles, too.
This make more sense to me then add it several times on all my devices.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks, but it seems my search engines are not syncing. How to enable it?
mib2berlin
@aminought
Hm, if you have "Sync All" selected it sync search engines.
Open
vivaldi://sync-internals
and check there.
Hit Trigger GetUpdates update sync, try this on both devices.
I even have a s speed dial bookmark for this because it can take some time for the update, sometimes a hour or so.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin It was quite difficult, but I managed.
Firstly, thanks to "Trigger getUpdates", another Yandex button has appeared in the mobile version, but it is still outdated. The icon was updated only after the replacement "yandex.ru" to "ya.ru ".
Secondly, Vivaldi on Android has pre-installed search engines, which for some reason do not sync with the desktop version, so it is impossible to delete them (for example, go.mail.ru ). The solution turned out to be to manually add the same engines in the desktop version (after forced synchronization in the desktop Vivaldi, these engines were duplicated), and then delete them and their duplicates. It looks like a bug, this shouldn't happen
But after all the manipulations, I achieved the desired result, thank you!