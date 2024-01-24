Hi all,

A feature I would like to see is a password priority for domains within the Vivaldi Password Manager.

For example, many people have multiple gmail accounts. One can always open another profile, to have for example two separate mailboxes open at the same time in seperate tabs/windows, but if those profiles are all part of the same Vivaldi Synch, when you go to enter credentials to log in, it will show you the whole laundry list of possible accounts for that domain. It seems to always autofill the newest credential entered into the Manager for that domain?

So if on 1/1/2024 I created a.a@gmailDcom with password A, and this account A is my main account I use every day etc... then the next day 1/2/2024 I make account b.b@gmailDcom with password B, but this account B is only ever used say once a month...every time cookies/cache is cleared(example, every day on PC shutdown) and I go to log into any google service the next day, it will auto fill and prompt for b.b@gmailDcom (because this was the newest/freshest saved credential?).

I want to be able to select a specific credential (ex account A) to be the default autofill for GoogleDcom, (and not apparently just the newest autofill?) and if I want to log in as account B I can always click on the entry field and start typing the account B username to log in to B as is normal for password managers.

I think many users share this use case, and I hope it can be added to Vivaldi!