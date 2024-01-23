Vivaldi blocked by Cloudflare's WAF challenges
-
Some sites that use Cloudflare's WAF challenges can't be accessed due to "outdated browser version". However, I'm already using the latest Vivaldi version (
6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (arm64)).
For example, when I was trying to open https://1337x.to:
I tried opening this page in private window and disabled all extensions, still can't get pass.
-
I don't pay attention usually to who provides those challenges, but I don't recall a problem with them. The one example you gave is perhaps not the best, since the site seems to be dead (any browser). Do you have another example of a more stable site for testing?
-
Hi,
Read here, mostly the latest 5 posts
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94474/cloudflare-telling-me-my-browser-out-of-date
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
This post is deleted!
-
It works fine now somehow, I didn't change any settings.
-
Ok,
Check the above if the problem repeats.