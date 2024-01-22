Vivaldi is getting too complicated
-
I have been using Vivaldi on windows and android since its inception, but I now find it does so many things, has so many options ,windows panels etc I am getting confused. I would dearly like to put it back to square one but saving my Vivaldi Mail, bookmarks and multitudenous passwords. Simple effective private browsing is what I need, having just turned 80 my capacity for probem solving is not as good as it was. HELP
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Mick96 Do you want to reset settings?
Or what is the goal for you, to get Vivaldi less complicated?
Vivaldi can get a look which is less complicated.
What do you need and what can be made hidden for you?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Mick96 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
an idea is that they could implement one of those "Simple" / "Power User" options in Settings so that the settings are not overwhelming for people who basically want to use Vivaldi just to tile windows or something like that.
-
@Mick96, yes, features and settings in Vivaldi can be somewhat overhelming for some users, when they want to use all.
But this isn't needed, Vivaldi is made for the user, it can appears like an old IE or like the cockpit of an F15, its your choice, you can hide all tools and features which you don't need (nobody use all of those), that is the main feature of Vivaldi. I think that "Browser for power user" is somewhat misleading, it's a browser for power user as also a browser for your Grandma to consult the e-mail.
-
@dalinar said in Vivaldi is getting too complicated:
that they could implement one of those "Simple" / "Power User" options in Settings so that the settings are not overwhelming for people who basically want to use Vivaldi just to tile windows or something like that.
Isn't that the "default" after installation (with or without mail etc.)?
-
@TbGbe as long you don't open the actual settings page. But that's due chrome philosophy which tainted a lot of softwares
A minimal subset of options in settings for novice (maybe just a new "basic settings" entry) was often proposed but never went too far.
//EDIT:
I found my old list for novice mode
- Default browser
- Startup & closing
- Start Page
- New Tab & Close Tabs
- Sessions & workspaces
- Language picker
- Show bookmark bar
- Update notify
- Download path
- Saved passwords
- Keep history for...
- Stored Data & Clear Data
- Sync
- Zoom settings
In one page, and with simpler settings (no advanced choice for tabs, for example)
-
@Hadden89 Well, this thread is not the place to discuss your "novice mode" list
Vivaldi on windows and android ...
back to square one but saving my Vivaldi Mail, bookmarks and multitudenous passwords.
After setting up "sync", up to him to clarify if the default settings will be "acceptable" for all the points in your list?
-
Workspaces is one I would have dropped as not being "basic"; I really don't use them. If all he wants is a simple browser and mail client, he probably won't use sessions except in regard to startup either. Easy way to setup mail without the calendar and feeds (since he did mention mail).
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Mick96 After nine years using Vivaldi, is this the first time you have posted on the forum? Maybe you have relied on Reddit or other social media before this?
Vivaldi does have a plethora of options, which makes it complicated to support, and for new users to find their way.
Workspaces, Sessions, and Windows panels can easily be hidden by holding down Ctrl and dragging them off of the Panel Toolbar, or with Right-click, Edit, Remove from Toolbar.
I doubt if Vivaldi will get less complex as the years go by. There are over 5,000 requests for more features and options, so the best solution is to ask specific questions: “How do I hide X” or “How do I accomplish Y?”
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@TbGbe I think just regular browser may hide the status bar. I'm not sure but that's where the tile window button is located by default
-
greybeard Ambassador
@Mick96 Being seventy (something) myself I can empathize.
I have been using Vivaldi since the Alpha version. Yep it is more complex but it has had a growing number of users requesting these new features.
As snapshot user I try to read the Change Log and sometime take as much as two days to look over the settings to note any changes.
A lot of features I consider superfluous so I do not use them but others I consider absolutely necessary, so I have them enabled.
Vivaldi is my default browser on Win, Linux, Android and tested the iOS version and use on my iPad.
My settings are pretty basic and I am comfortable.
Now speaking of tech/internet I do find some sites overly complex, I hate those Captcha things, especially on a tablet, my eyes aren’t the greatest, and worst are the many poorly designed sites that have you going in an endless loop. Some Web developers need to upgrade their skills, in my opinion.
As long as I can I will stick with Vivaldi, check the Flags, I do use some, and settings.
Simply put I like it.
-
@greybeard said in Vivaldi is getting too complicated:
.... I hate those Captcha things...
I'm too. It's ironic that you can use this bot to solve them with a click on the icon, which appears in the captcha with it.
-
On some sites, they don't even show you the whole Capcha while on a tablet. They set it up with a fixed position so you can't scroll it, but then have half of it off-screen! How do you solve that?
-
@sgunhouse, when there are no scrolls, reduce the zoom until you have the whole capcha crap on the screen.
-
@Mick96 What exactly do you need help for? Please tell us.
-
@mikeyb2001 said in Vivaldi is getting too complicated:
@TbGbe I think just regular browser may hide the status bar. I'm not sure but that's where the tile window button is located by default
The Status bar can be toggled from the "Menu - View", no need to open settings.
-
greybeard Ambassador
@Mick96 Mick, I would like to openly apologize for the response to your issue for a "Simpler" option for Vivaldi. Would have doen this sooner but have been in and out hospital these past few days.
My response, as a Vivaldi Ambasador, was to find ways to help you. I failed.
I talked about all the things I've done to make Vivaldi easier for me and nothing to help you.
There may be a day soon when I may need similar assistance and may not be able to get it. I also fear i have hijacked this topic from you and diverted the attention It deserves elswhere.
At the moment I have no solutions to your issues as I really have not done my duty to find out what they are.
If you are of the mind to further explain your problems and/or wishes please post them.
Should I be able to help I promise I will. otherwise I will keep my typing to myself if I have nothing positive for you to act on.
I am also confident that many other Vivaldi Forum followers will step up and give assistace where they can.
Again, I am truly sorry for the lack of empathy on my part,
-
@Mick96 Do I understand correctly that you are using Vivaldi's built-in email client for your email? (That is, the email client, as distinct from webmail)
-
RasheedHolland
@Mick96 said in Vivaldi is getting too complicated:
I have been using Vivaldi on windows and android since its inception, but I now find it does so many things, has so many options, I am getting confused.
Well, I somewhat have to agree with this. There are way too many options, but I thought this was the whole idea behind Vivaldi. But sometimes, things could have been made simpler, for example, you have to use the Command Chain feature in order to make one-click buttons for your Workspaces (in statusbar), why on earth doesn't Vivaldi let you drag these buttons directly from the Workspaces button? This would make it way less complex.