@Mick96 Mick, I would like to openly apologize for the response to your issue for a "Simpler" option for Vivaldi. Would have doen this sooner but have been in and out hospital these past few days.

My response, as a Vivaldi Ambasador, was to find ways to help you. I failed.

I talked about all the things I've done to make Vivaldi easier for me and nothing to help you.

There may be a day soon when I may need similar assistance and may not be able to get it. I also fear i have hijacked this topic from you and diverted the attention It deserves elswhere.

At the moment I have no solutions to your issues as I really have not done my duty to find out what they are.

If you are of the mind to further explain your problems and/or wishes please post them.

Should I be able to help I promise I will. otherwise I will keep my typing to myself if I have nothing positive for you to act on.

I am also confident that many other Vivaldi Forum followers will step up and give assistace where they can.

Again, I am truly sorry for the lack of empathy on my part,