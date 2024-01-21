intensify filter on full screen videos
-
is it possible to use the intensify filter on full screen videos, if not then can it be implemented by the developers?
-
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Not on Desktop right now but if you are referring to the fact that you can't access the status bar to activate it, check at the Menu > View.
There should be the Short cuts to show it and enable it.
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@Wolfy24 It should. If it doesn't, provide us a link to check.
-
@Hadden89 I tried it on a local mp4 file in full screen and it worked okay. To access it while already in full screen try F2 and enter "intensify" till you see it in drop down. This may also depend on Settings>Quick commands (vivaldi://settings/qc/)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Wolfy24 Shortcuts can be assigned to Page Actions in Settings, Tabs.
-
@Zalex108 sorry
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision cb4b68d0a081e967c64c31ca0a1b9c098f9f9616
OS macOS Version 12.7.2 (Build 21G1974)
-
@lfisk would it work on a web video?
-
@Hadden89 well i try to use animesuge.to with the filter intensity, but as soon as i go on fullscreen the filter disappears
-
@Pesala i did that, and it still does not work on fullscreen web videos
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Wolfy24 It works fine for me on YouTube.
-
@Pesala I tried doing this at Wolfy24's suggested website and it doesn't work in full screen there... Spotted a Keyboard flag that may be related. Need to logout everywhere and restart Vivaldi to try it though, so don't know if it changes anything yet or not
-
@lfisk Nah... this flag didn't help any
The Intensify filter works till you go full screen with the video's control and then stops working. If you go full screen (F11) with Vivaldi it still works but the video isn't full screen. Once you go full screen with the video controls F2 will no longer work either. Much of the keyboard seems to be dead at that point and even though Intensify filter is still activated it isn't working...
-
mib2berlin
@Wolfy24
Hi, can you add your Vivaldi and OS version, please?
All filters work fine on Youtube full screen, Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55, Opensuse Linux.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: It does not work on Vimeo!
-
@lfisk I think the problem may be with the way the Intensify filter is written. It only changes html and not video selector. Here is the simple css for Intensify filter:
html { filter: saturate(150%) contrast(115%) !important; }
I'm no expert with this, just guessing
May try fooling around with this some more later on when I have more time. Never thought of trying to use the filter to brighten dark videos before, would be kinda handy
-
@mib2berlin Try it with this video: Anime video example
Use the diagonal arrows in bottom right corner of video controls to go full screen while Intensify filter is on...
-
mib2berlin
@lfisk
Yeah, I edit my post already, work only on YT.
-
@mib2berlin Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision cb4b68d0a081e967c64c31ca0a1b9c098f9f9616
OS macOS Version 12.7.2 (Build 21G1974)
-
@lfisk that's what i thought about using the filter, i mean you can literally turn a 1080p video into 4k if you could use it for fullscreen
-
It seems to depend on the site and how it shows full-screen video. Like @lfisk pointed out, the filter CSS only applies to
htmland not
video(or
embed) elements. So works on YouTube, not on Vimeo, not on basic
videoembeds.
Could be fixed by simply changing the filter CSS:
html, video, embed { filter: saturate(150%) contrast(115%) !important; }
Problem is the filter files live in
user_filesand get overwritten on updates... I wish we had a way to specify our own folder for the filter files.
you can literally turn a 1080p video into 4k if you could use it for fullscreen
Not literally though
-
@Pathduck ah, is there any hopeful future for this being implemented? i mean opera rgx and the base opera have their own video enhancer, and if i'm correct the ceo or something of vivaldi came from opera.
also how do i access the css files for this, i don't mind changing it everytime the update comes.