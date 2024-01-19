Is the sync server down?
-
Have not been able to sync my data today. Is the server down?
-
mib2berlin
@kc1di
Hi and yes.
I ping a developer.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: They are working on it.
-
@mib2berlin
Thanks for the info.
-
Does anybody knows where the new status page for sync is?
It is removed from status.vivaldi.com.
-
Aaron Translator
The Sync service is experiencing issues. This problem is being investigated.
-
stardepp Translator
@kc1di Please check here, Vivaldi Status: https://vivaldistatus.com
-
@stardepp said in Is the sync server down?:
@kc1di Please check here, Vivaldi Status: https://vivaldistatus.com
Thanks for the update. appreciate it.
-
mikegrant65
I discovered that Vivaldi was not syncing. I have tried logging out and restarting the browser, but I just get the message on the SYNC screen in Settings, "Initialising sync...".
Are there any files I can delete or anything before I do an uninstall and reinstall?
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10 Home 22H2
-
DoctorG Ambassador
This post is deleted!
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Still down.
-
The title is all I'm seeing in mobile when I try to sync my Android 12 install (version 5.6.2868) with my windows desktop version (5.7.2921). On windows I see "download: network error" & "upload: not synced". My Internet connection is working fine
-
uberprutser
One of the many Vivaldi updates probably messed up my sync chain. I used to be able to see the sites I opened on my laptop, but no longer. And I do not have a QR scanner on me, what now? Do I delete and recreate a sync chain?
(and please stop assuming everybody always carries a smartphone, it's not smart or healthy )
--
ModEdit: Spaces
-
@uberprutser
Hi, the sync server is down/flaky:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94428/is-the-sync-server-down
-
Now download works but upload gives network error.
Keep up the good work!
-
Stll loading
-
Now both download and upload are green.
EDIT: Red again
-
uberprutser
Thanks, that explains my problems.
I do have a follow-up question. If I wanted to reset, or delete my sync data, in order to rebuild my sync chain. Which of my computers do reset/delete first, and do I need to reset/delete them all, before switching sync on again? (I'm a bit worried about sync chain corruption)
-
mib2berlin
@uberprutser
Hi, use the most up to date system, if you reset it all other devices get logged out.
Now you can cleanup, delete old bookmarks or something.
Start sync again on this device.
After you login on another device it get the "new" data from the server.
Cheers, mib
-
uberprutser
So don't need to update and reset all individual installations
As soon as my main desktop computer re-establishes connection, I will delete and recreate my sync data.
I'm a bit worried things got corrupted after all those updates in the past month.
But perhaps there is nothing to worry about and it's just a server outage.
-
@uberprutser
I would wait at least a few hours until sync is stable again, it is still not working correctly.
Cheers, mib