URL copy problem
When I select multiple tabs in the Windows panel and copy URLs, only one URL is copied.
The issue only happens in the snapshot version(3238.3), not in the stable version.
Cannot reproduce from a fresh profile, is broken on my dirty profile though. If you can reproduce it from a fresh profile, write a report. Otherwise you’ll have to live with it or try to reset parts of your profile, or your whole profile. There’s also a possibility some specific setting is influencing this, in which case you would have to find reproduction steps.
