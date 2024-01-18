Please stop using random folders for update cache
Windows blocks update attempts of Vivaldi because I cannot whitelist the folder it generates for updating. It looks like random folder names.
Controlled Folder Access don't like this. It tells me it has blocked it, but at the same time Vivaldi at least sometimes seems to be updated. But is Vivaldi OK if Windows blocked an operation during the update? That is what I'm asking myself and I don't know.
App process blocked: vivaldi.exe
Protected folder: %localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Shared Dictionary\cache[long random name]
Other browsers don't run into this problem because they don't generate folders with random names.
mib2berlin
@Viking872
Hi, Windows doesn't block Vivaldi updates, I have a stable default install and two standalone installs.
Two are set to auto update and one to manually update and they do update.
The \Default\Shared Dictionary\cache is a Vivaldi database folder and there are no random files.
To my knowledge the updates happen in \App Data\Local\Application\
DoctorG Ambassador
@Viking872 Could be some virus/ransomware/malware detection app which monitors folders and blocks.