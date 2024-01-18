Windows blocks update attempts of Vivaldi because I cannot whitelist the folder it generates for updating. It looks like random folder names.

Controlled Folder Access don't like this. It tells me it has blocked it, but at the same time Vivaldi at least sometimes seems to be updated. But is Vivaldi OK if Windows blocked an operation during the update? That is what I'm asking myself and I don't know.

App process blocked: vivaldi.exe

Protected folder: %localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Shared Dictionary\cache[long random name]

Other browsers don't run into this problem because they don't generate folders with random names.