Hello iOS developers,

Before using Vivaldi on iOS, I was using Safari on iOS. One of the very useful features was that it was integrated with Screen Time in the Settings of the operating system.

This allowed me to set restrictions to the device to reduce my time on individual or categories of applications and websites (example: Restrict my social media access to 1 hour per day, Restrict my Instagram access to 5 minutes per day)

This worked great, because it would not only identify the app that needed restricting, but often the corresponding website.

As a Vivaldi user, now the Screen Time app just registers time spent in Vivaldi, and can't see the websites visited to ensure they fall within the restrictions.

I would love a toggle to "Allow Screen Time to access my browsing activity" in the settings of Vivaldi.

This would mean anyone who uses this feature would not have to use Safari. They would have a second browser option (I dont think any other browser supports this today).

This would mean Vivaldi has better Parental/Guardian controls via the operating system.

I understand there might be privacy concerns with sharing data with the native Apple OS, so this is why I am proposing it would be an opt-in feature. Disabled as default.

https://support.apple.com/en-us/108806

https://developer.apple.com/documentation/screentime