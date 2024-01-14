Hi. I suggest adding the function of automatically opening and hiding the interface of the vertical tabs interface, as implemented in Edge.

This is useful when working with a large number of tabs, because by opening the panel, you can view the names of the tabs. At the moment, to view the names of all tabs, you need to pull the edge of the panel, shifting the web content, which is not very convenient. Also, it would be nice to see a thumbnail of the tab when you hover over it.

Vertical tabs are the future! They look more compact and neat when you need to keep a dozen tabs open for work, for example. So let's bring this thing to perfection!

ps. Here is an example:

