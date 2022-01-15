Edge type vertical tab minimizing
In Microsoft edge, when using vertical tabs all tabs are "minimized" meaning you only see the tab (or tab collection as they call them) logo, without any text, and when you hover over the tabs with your mouse they expand and you can see them in their entirety. Currently vertical tabs are either unreadable, or take up valuable screen space. Allowing tabs to take up space when needed and minimize otherwise would make vertical tabs far more usable.
mib2berlin
@dobeye
Hi, if you minimize the tab view only icons are shown and a pop up text appears on hover. You can also enable Show Pop Up Thumbnails if you like in Settings > Tabs > Tab Display.
Most settings and features are on the help pages, open it with F1.
Cheers, mib
The basic automate function can be done with CSS mod (version B ), but I'm sure V team can do it even better with contextual triggers. IMHO these optional functions will improve QoL for vertical tab bar tremendously:
When mouseover or drag & drop item into tabbar, option to expand the tabbar in floating mode without distorting web content.
When stacked tab present in 2 level style, option to display tab bar in 2 columns.
When open new tab or close tab, option to auto expand the tab bar for X millisecond (user defined).
Option to only auto shrink tab bar during small window width.
V team, pls pay attention to this feature & implant 'em asap, because now "Edge style vertical tab bar" is the gold standard & gradually becoming the household name among modern browser. Vertical tab bar is suppose to be Vivaldi's proud innovation since the age of Presto Opera, but now this feature is still as archaic as decade ago. It's time to revamp it to take back your title & stop MS from stealing your thunder (yet again)!
I really hate it when people keep praising Edge for this "new innovation", even though they only added auto expand function on top of Vivaldi's vertical tab bar, & this concept aren't even theirs to begin with...
@dobeye Microsoft Edge when using vertical tabs is very convenient, and does not take up much space.
I want the same in Vivaldi.
If you want, you can place a gif in your first post.
@zmiter25 There was a mod for Vivaldi about that iirc long before Edge even existed lol. You may search for such mods in the Modifications section. Also it took them some time to catch up with... Opera of 1998... poor souls, what competition forces them do , it was so nice with Internet Explorer, Billy G oh where are you???? At least the desktop stayed like in 1995 with minor changes over the last years, though they copied now the multiple desktops/workspaces from Linux of the early nineties, who the hell needs innovation!!?
@npro MS may be very very late to the party, but it's better to be late than never... right? LOL
The problem with Vivaldi vertical tabbar is it's design have not evolved much after the 90s. The newer features Vivaldi added into vertical tabbar are kinda buggy, half-baked, & unpractical to use in many instances. What Edge did aren't much, but at least it modernized vertical tabbar in a logical way & make it practical to use in daily basis (thus many vertical tabbar user requesting it in Vivaldi forum).
The CSS mod I hack together is only a work around & it ONLY work fine in most situation, but that's all I can do with the limitation of CSS. LSS my CSS mod is mostly just quirky hacks, it can't realized the full potential of vertical tabbar. If we want a really nice & comfortable feeling vertical tabbar (better than Edge), IMHO only V team can make it a reality IF they wanted to do that, that is...
Boosting for Vivaldi 5.4 development and Snapshots
Would love to see this. Just like you can hide the panels with a shortcut. I also hide my tab bar with a shortcut. It would be ideal if sites didn't have to re-layout when I need to show my tabs for a moment. Floating tab bar. (And if you're busy anyways, floating address bar) would really improve my browser experience.
@dude99 Edge did a nice work taking a bit of inspiration from Vivaldi and managed to do a less ugly chromium UI addressing these few things chrome users literally asked for years: vertical tabs and sidebar.
Sadly, on Edge I can't scale down to 75%-85% nor changing things I don't like.
@Hadden89 Edge strategy is cloning & improve upon all popular features from competitors, & then snip good ideas or requested features from competitors' forum which the dev refused to implant...
Edge's auto shrink/expand vertical tabbar ain't new concept, I remember I did it with CSS mod a month or two before Edge did it. And then some Fx user claimed it was Firefox CSS mod did it first (but I didn't know it exist when I code mine for Vivaldi)... LOL
@dude99 But still they cripple a perfectly working start menu/taskbar Autohide mods are around here since Vivaldi 1.x
Even RibbonUI or Aero (which I both like) took a bit of inspiration ^^
@Hadden89 Oh yeah, now you mentioned it, I remember those obsolete code that I can't find 'em anymore... They used to use
width&
keyframesto animate the tabbar & causing it to stutter & freeze when there are too many tabs in the window. I guess that's why I decided to create my own version that works with hundreds of tabs.
But still they cripple a perfectly working start menu/taskbar
since win8 right? I heard those goons got fired afterward. But that doesn't stop MS from continue stuffing useless junk into the taskbar & start menu... Ads, more creepy invasive ads, that's what everyone wanted, right? right?
They surely will add Bing Chat into the taskbar to
spy onbetter serve everyone like HAL 9000 did... LOL
took a bit of inspiration
Did I sense a great sarcasm?
This would be a great improvement. Currently I am finding an increasing number of pages that have their width cut off by my double vertical tab bars on the right. My current solution is to hide all UI elements via hotkey. That works, but it is overkill. I just need the tab bars collapsed, and doing it via both hot key and mouse hover would be convenient. I did try the css mod, but it didn't work.