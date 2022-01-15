@npro MS may be very very late to the party, but it's better to be late than never... right? LOL

The problem with Vivaldi vertical tabbar is it's design have not evolved much after the 90s. The newer features Vivaldi added into vertical tabbar are kinda buggy, half-baked, & unpractical to use in many instances. What Edge did aren't much, but at least it modernized vertical tabbar in a logical way & make it practical to use in daily basis (thus many vertical tabbar user requesting it in Vivaldi forum).

The CSS mod I hack together is only a work around & it ONLY work fine in most situation, but that's all I can do with the limitation of CSS. LSS my CSS mod is mostly just quirky hacks, it can't realized the full potential of vertical tabbar. If we want a really nice & comfortable feeling vertical tabbar (better than Edge), IMHO only V team can make it a reality IF they wanted to do that, that is...