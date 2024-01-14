I searched this quite a bit in the settings and even google searched for it and it seems to not be a feature option for the tabs.

In cases where a window has only 1 single tab, if you drag that tab out of the window, that window should disappear while you are still holding the tab with your mouse.

This is actually very important for cases where you dragged an individual tab from a window that had multiple tabs on it, but now want to drag that tab back to that previous window.

As it stands now, you need to drag the tab from that 1 tab window, press alt tab to swap to the window that has many tabs in it in order to be able to place this new tab on it.

tl;dr: there should be a toggable option in tab settings that if you drag a tab out of a window that only has that single individual tab on it, the window disappears while you are holding that tab.