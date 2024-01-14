Disappear window when only tab is dragged
I searched this quite a bit in the settings and even google searched for it and it seems to not be a feature option for the tabs.
In cases where a window has only 1 single tab, if you drag that tab out of the window, that window should disappear while you are still holding the tab with your mouse.
This is actually very important for cases where you dragged an individual tab from a window that had multiple tabs on it, but now want to drag that tab back to that previous window.
As it stands now, you need to drag the tab from that 1 tab window, press alt tab to swap to the window that has many tabs in it in order to be able to place this new tab on it.
tl;dr: there should be a toggable option in tab settings that if you drag a tab out of a window that only has that single individual tab on it, the window disappears while you are holding that tab.
Pesala Ambassador
@GGCannon Did you try Right-click, move tab to window?
Right-click and choosing the option works as an alternative option, but not what I mean and it is a lot more work than just clicking and dragging.
What I mean is:
If I have 2 separate Vivaldi windows, one has multiple tabs and the other has only 1 tab, if I click and drag that 1 tab out of the window, that 1 tab window should disappear while I'm holding the tab to make it easier and a lot more intuitive to place that tab on the window that already has many tabs.
Chrome itself has that function, and so does Opera GX which I just came from and a few other browsers which I know of or used, so it already became a habit.
I'd just like to see that feature on Vivaldi as well as I'm liking Vivaldi and the lack of that has been really perceptive.
