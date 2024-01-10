Search nicknames are amazing. Just "w Vivaldi" brings me to Wikipedia. I want to expand my list, but first a clean-up.

Any advice with cleaning up my search nicknames? I had a few old ones, but now there seems to be newer ones with more functionality. Presumably, I should delete some of my old (manual) ones. For example, to search DuckDuckGo I now have d, dd, and d1 (I just want d and that's it.)

I have the following (see image below):

So I should delete 2 and 3, set d1 to d, and tick "set as Private search" if needed.

I have !two! Google searches with nickname g. I didn't know that was possible. I suppose I will delete my old (manually coded) one and use the new one with all it's variable magic.

Another thing, my "Search for image" doesn't work; it just brings me to the website but the image is not searched. I have three: Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo (none work).

Any ideas why it's not working? For Google, I have

https://www.google.com/searchbyimage/upload

with post parameters

encoded_image={google:imageThumbnail},image_url={google:imageURL},sbisrc={google:imageSearchSource},original_width={google:imageOriginalWidth},original_height={google:imageOriginalHeight}

Anyway, let's see how I get on.