Search nicknames clean-up and "search for image"
-
Search nicknames are amazing. Just "w Vivaldi" brings me to Wikipedia. I want to expand my list, but first a clean-up.
Any advice with cleaning up my search nicknames? I had a few old ones, but now there seems to be newer ones with more functionality. Presumably, I should delete some of my old (manual) ones. For example, to search DuckDuckGo I now have d, dd, and d1 (I just want d and that's it.)
I have the following (see image below):
- d1 https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%s&{ddg:Referral}
- d https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%s&t=vivaldi
- dd https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%s&t=h_
So I should delete 2 and 3, set d1 to d, and tick "set as Private search" if needed.
I have !two! Google searches with nickname g. I didn't know that was possible. I suppose I will delete my old (manually coded) one and use the new one with all it's variable magic.
Another thing, my "Search for image" doesn't work; it just brings me to the website but the image is not searched. I have three: Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo (none work).
Any ideas why it's not working? For Google, I have
https://www.google.com/searchbyimage/upload
with post parameters
encoded_image={google:imageThumbnail},image_url={google:imageURL},sbisrc={google:imageSearchSource},original_width={google:imageOriginalWidth},original_height={google:imageOriginalHeight}
Anyway, let's see how I get on.
-
So "Search for image" is broken and reported already (VB-99734). That's fine. Also, my DuckDuckGo image search was one I manually added and that isn't going to work. Anyway, here is my little update.
-
@OscarBrownbread said in Search nicknames clean-up and "search for image":
I agree
Any advice with cleaning up my search nicknames? I had a few old ones, but now there seems to be newer ones with more functionality. Presumably, I should delete some of my old (manual) ones. For example, to search DuckDuckGo I now have d, dd, and d1 (I just want d and that's it.)
You don't have that many, should be easy. I have about 70 currently - not that I use all of them daily
My tips:
- Click Restore Defaults. You have mostly default ones anyway, possibly except YouTube. Just copy the params for that one and restore the defaults.
- Do NOT mess with the defaults. They will just come back on updates and you'll have duplicate keywords. If you need the keyword for something else, just change it.
- If you don't need one of the defaults, just don't use it. Don't delete it, same reason as above.
- A large list of community maintained search engine strings:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
Another thing, my "Search for image" doesn't work; it just brings me to the website but the image is not searched.
Known issue. Google has replaced it with Lens in Chromium and it broke Vivaldi's variables.
Here's Lens:
URL:
https://lens.google.com/uploadbyurl?url=%s
Image Search URL:
https://lens.google.com/uploadbyurl?url={google:imageURL}
The same has apparently happened with Bing. But I don't use Bing so...
DuckDuckGo (none work).
DDG never had reverse image search, which is what we're talking about here.
-
@Pathduck 70! sounds like a number to aim for. Thanks for the tips!