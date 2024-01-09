@luetage I managed to get most of what I want by blindly copying CSS related to the window buttons from the Windows version of Vivaldi to the Linux version, and messing around with it. I'm not sure how to make the buttons highlight properly, though, and the minimize button is hard to press, likely because it's the leftmost button and while the buttons themselves are bigger, the space made for them is not. I'm not sure how to fix this, but I think I can figure it out if I tried. I should definitely learn CSS, it was kinda fun to blindly slap together.

If anyone wants the quick fix, here it is, as described above. There's definitely a lot I could cut off and I could fix the issues I mentioned, but I don't feel like figuring that out right now. I will update if/when I get around to fixing up the CSS.