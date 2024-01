Hello, I've been using Vivaldi on Windows for a while and I want to switch to Linux. I like using the integrated window buttons in Vivaldi with vertical tabs, but they're very different on Linux for some reason. Pictures (left: Windows; right: Linux):

I like that the Windows buttons are bigger and take up the whole height of the address/top bar, and the Linux buttons make it a bit harder to flick my wrist to the top right and close the window. I don't think this is an OS issue, because other applications, like Obsidian, have the same integrated window management buttons between Windows and Linux. Is there any way I can make the buttons look more like they do on Windows?