Unfortunately I can't post a few kbs of video here to illustrate, so please read the textual demonstration of the current issue of being unable to know precisely which element you're going to scroll through with a mouse: a text field or the whole page:

Open a text field (for example, a "quick reply" field on this very forum (but make sure that you have a visible main scrollbar so that the page is longer than your browser's height)

Enter more lines that fits so you can see a scrollbar

Use your mouse scroll wheel to scroll to the top. Scrolling stops at the top, only the text field is being scrolled, not the whole page

Stop

Use your mouse scroll wheel again: now, instead of doing nothing since you're already at the top of the text field, your main page starts to scroll

This basically makes it impossible to precisely scroll since you can't be certain whether you're going to scroll within the text field or the whole browser, which is especially an issue for long comment boxes

What I'd like to have is an option that would scroll only within a text field if it's hovered over and has a scrollbar, not either a text field or a page

P.S.

Or is there maybe some html/css trick that could do that but which I just couldn't find?

Thanks!