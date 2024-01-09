Limit mouse scrolling to a scrollable text field only (instead of both a field and a page)
Unfortunately I can't post a few kbs of video here to illustrate, so please read the textual demonstration of the current issue of being unable to know precisely which element you're going to scroll through with a mouse: a text field or the whole page:
- Open a text field (for example, a "quick reply" field on this very forum (but make sure that you have a visible main scrollbar so that the page is longer than your browser's height)
- Enter more lines that fits so you can see a scrollbar
- Use your mouse scroll wheel to scroll to the top. Scrolling stops at the top, only the text field is being scrolled, not the whole page
- Use your mouse scroll wheel again: now, instead of doing nothing since you're already at the top of the text field, your main page starts to scroll
This basically makes it impossible to precisely scroll since you can't be certain whether you're going to scroll within the text field or the whole browser, which is especially an issue for long comment boxes
What I'd like to have is an option that would scroll only within a text field if it's hovered over and has a scrollbar, not either a text field or a page
Or is there maybe some html/css trick that could do that but which I just couldn't find?
Thanks!
LorenAmelang
@eugenesv Yes! This bugs me quite often, like on GitHub where the composition box is never tall enough for my post. If I drag it way taller, then every time I scroll to the top or bottom of the post I move a bit too far and scroll the whole page - moving the edge of the composition box off the screen.
Maybe there could be a function that if you've scrolled a subwindow to a limit, the scroll can't continue by moving the whole page? You'd need to move the cursor out of the subwindow and do another scroll to move the page...
Seems this forum has a new feature where the composition box is floating independently over the original page. Nice, but none of the other places I post have it.
Also noticed that, hence mentioned the "quick reply", which is different. But then again, I don't really want to depend on the decisions of the page designer, I need this to work consistently everywhere