Unsolved Import from Opera Fails
I have a problem with browser sync
I have tried to transfer my search history, bookmarks, shortcuts and OperaGX passwords to Vivaldi but for some reason I cannot, I give it to synchronize and I see no changes.
@romu I'm not aware of any way to sync Vivaldi with other browsers. What exactly are you doing?
@romu You mean import? You can't sync from other browsers.
@Hadden89 Yes, sorry I was meaning import, but I put in import button and then in Confirm Button and I dont see changes
@romu Have you tried to import them separately? (eg: only bookmark or passwords) to see if it helps?
I just tried, I still don't see changes
@romu Try the alternate way: For bookmarks you should be able to export them as .html file and import back the file to vivaldi. Same for passwords, except the file is .csv
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/
(Export steps should be pretty similar on Opera GX)
For the history I'm unsure.
@Hadden89 Let me try
@romu
Hi, do you have Opera installed in the default location?
I have the developer version but this should not make any difference.
6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Opera One(Version: 107.0.5035.0)
Windows 11 Pro
@mib2berlin I dont know, but I dont have de Opera version 15+ I have the Opera 12x
@Hadden89 I cant import nothing
@romu
Ah OK, I gave up a few years ago for many reasons.
This is quiet different to Opera 15 but should work, too.
@mib2berlin I dont know what I need to do for importing my settings, you dont know whats the problem?
@Ayespy I was meaning importing
Is Opera open when you are trying to import? If so try closing it first.
DoctorG Ambassador
Import from Opera GX is broken in Vivaldi, i tested it last week.
@DoctorG
Hi, the user use Opera 12.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
For Opera 12.x Passwords check:
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/opera_password_recovery.html
For Bookmarks:
Export them as HTML
For History:
Don't know for the moment.
Then import individually
Another option is to install Opera 15 <, Import to that one, then Export and Import to Vivaldi.
If needed for History
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
I had the same issue, but I think I found the solution.
Vivaldi is looking for the Opera's Bookmarks file in the "...\AppData\Opera Software\Opera Stable" folder. Meanwhile, the file is in the "...\Opera Stable\Default" folder. (A file search can help you.)
I copied the Bookmarks file in the "...\Opera Stable" folder and then the importation worked fine.
@jjcsaba Yes, I think you're right, that's probably the cause.
This is a relatively recent change in Opera, it used to have the user profile directly in:
AppData\Roaming\Opera Software\Opera Stable
But it's added a
Defaultfolder for the actual user data since some versions ago and Vivaldi is probably still looking in the old location.
Far as I know Opera still doesn't support multiple profiles (for some odd reason, as it's Chromium...) but this might be a clue they might be changing that, or at least wanted to clean up and separate the User Data/Profile folder.
Note also that Opera has a folder in:
AppData\Local\Opera Software\Opera Stable
This appears to contain just the cache folders. Pretty clever separating the cache from the roaming profile folder - except they haven't done it for
Code Cachewhich is often just as big as the web cache