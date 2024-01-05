open in new tab, if current tab is empty
Hi,
I'm looking forward for a feature "Open in new TAB, if current tab is empty".
This feature was available in the most powerful browser at that time called Slimbrowser (~15 years ago...)! - I will say, it must be possible.
Actually I have as starting page "Schnellwahl" (quick selection ?!?) set and in adition "Open tabs in new page". But starting over with a bookmark will launch a next new tab and will leave an empty and unused tab. This is anoying...
Best regards
Kay