I am writing to report a frustrating issue with the side panel in the Vivaldi browser. While I appreciate the ability to customize the side panel size, I am encountering a consistent problem where clicking and dragging the resize handle does not resize the panel. Instead, it simply closes the entire toolbar menu.

To ensure this is due to the intended configuration, I have confirmed the following:

Separate Width option: This option is enabled to allow independent resizing of the side panel and main browser window. Desktop Site: I have confirmed that the issue occurs regardless of whether I am viewing a desktop or mobile site.

I urge you to investigate this issue and implement a fix as soon as possible. Additionally, it would be helpful if you could clarify whether this is a known bug or an unexpected behavior.

Thank you for your time and attention to this matter.