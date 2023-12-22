Panel
-
I can't resize with the floating panel open. When resizing, the panel closes and the open tab stops interacting (mouse and keyboard interaction).
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Kurabiye A known bug. A fix should be coming soon.
-
mib3berlin
@Kurabiye
Hi, as workaround you can disable floating in the panel settings, change the size of your panel, enable floating.
Cheers, mib
-
y7CyberCat
Hi, I thought I had one such problem with any open tab and changing the floating panel, the tab does not become clickable, and the panel cannot close when changing size.
-
Sorry. I submitted the bug before reading this.
The same, Vivaldi on Linux. I started to think it was some wayland related.
A workaround is [edit] what mib3berlin says.