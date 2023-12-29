Part of request typed in search bar is ignored
I have a very frustrating issue that started around two updates ago: if I type a domain name or domain name with path in search bar and press Return right away, only part of what I typed is taken and I get a search page instead of that domain being requested. For example if I quickly type «vivaldi.com» and press Return without pause, I get a search for «viv» or «viva» instead of going to vivaldi.com. Or typing «example.com» gives a search for «ex» or «exa». Pausing for a second before pressing Return "resolves" the problem, but is very frustrating. Currently using 6.5.3206.48.
Can confirm that I am experiencing the same issue. Issue appeared at a similar time to OP. Running
6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (arm64)on Sonoma 14.0.
EDIT: Just updated to
6.5.3206.48and still occurring.
Trying to investigate, I noticed that in an additional profile I didn't have this issue. I thought that the biggest difference between profiles is that additional has just a bit of history (3 months, ~1.5K page views, ~650 pages and in the main profile 1 year, ~136K page views, 60K pages). I tried disabling «Browser History» in «Drop-Down Menu Priority» and the issue was gone, though I right away felt the usefulness of browser history in address bar, as forum.vivaldi.net was not popping up
As above, this is indeed the problem - the location bar is now very slow as it filters the history while you type, so if you're a quick typer and you hit enter, it has not yet properly resolved the contents of the dropdown, and thus only registers part of what you type.
It's incredibly frustrating. It's happening for me on both MacOS and Windows.