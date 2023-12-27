Add support for Adguard URL tracking protection.
As of now there is no support for adding adguard url protection filterlist in Vivaldis built in adblocker. With the imminent release of Manifest V2, an industry shift in extension standards, the importance of robust tracking protection is paramount.
Hi
Have you tried to add https://filterlists.com/lists/adguard-url-tracking-filter
Or this doesn't work?
It won't work since Vivaldi:s ad and tracker blocker is based on Adblock Plus syntax and can only consume filter lists with that syntax. Adding Adguard syntax filterlists will give me this.
Only 1 valid rule, which makes it pretty useless.
Ok,
I've added the list to Mobile but there's no report about the Import status.
Time ago I was looking for a conversor, found something on GitHub, don't remember if was deprecated or something else since lost interest on it.
Would be a temporary option if works.
Yeah, lets hope Vivaldi or some filterlist maintainer adds support for it.
Support for all the filter lists uBO use, that is we need.
easy solution: use uBO, there's no way around it.
. I already use uBO. I mean when it doesn't exist for Vivaldi.
Yeah, I use the AdGuard extension. But both ublock and AdGuard will be crippled when manifest v3 releases next year, so we will be left with Vivaldis mediocre built-in adblocker.
I agree. I don’t really understand the reasoning behind developing an adblock with such an inferior syntax as adblock plus.
Simple.
As long as uBO exists for the most demanding users, it is only necessary to provide the rest of the users with an adblock that works for their needs.
The important thing is to see if this scheme will be maintained when uBO is no longer available as an alternative.
@Veddu ublock origin author already have a new version for V3 manifest, it's more likely that Vivaldi blocker won't work anymore.
Webites opened inside the sidepanel are not compatible with extensions, so all those websites will still be cluttered with ads and trackers. Therefore, I would prefer a robust built-in adblocker that is capable of blocking ads on websites that are opened in the sidepanel.
Blocking ads in the panel does not depend on the robustness of the adblocker, but on the fact that Vivaldi allows you to do it.
Not directly. but indirectly it does. Many people I know who use vivaldi, myself included, do not use the built-in adblocker for the reason that there are better alternatives. Hence, others will certainly also choose to run, for example, adguard or ublock instead of the built-in one.