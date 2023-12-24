This might be a bit hard to explain, but I recently came over to Vivaldi and have been looking for a way to restore new tab functionality that I am used to from other browsers.

The basic explanation is when I right-click on a tab and hit "new tab", I want it to create the tab to the right of the tab I right-clicked on, regardless of my active tab. I'm aware that you can make it go to the right of your active tab in the settings, but that is not what I am after.

If you have other browsers installed, you can test it on any of them. I've tested this on Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Brave, Opera, etc. Some just by default have their "new tab" button create it to the right of the tab you right clicked on, while others have it say "New Tab to the Right"

But I cannot find this functionality within vivaldi no matter where I look. Is this a functionality I can somehow attain, or is it just completely vacant from Vivaldi?