Is there a way to create "tab to the right"?
-
tesseractie
This might be a bit hard to explain, but I recently came over to Vivaldi and have been looking for a way to restore new tab functionality that I am used to from other browsers.
The basic explanation is when I right-click on a tab and hit "new tab", I want it to create the tab to the right of the tab I right-clicked on, regardless of my active tab. I'm aware that you can make it go to the right of your active tab in the settings, but that is not what I am after.
If you have other browsers installed, you can test it on any of them. I've tested this on Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Brave, Opera, etc. Some just by default have their "new tab" button create it to the right of the tab you right clicked on, while others have it say "New Tab to the Right"
But I cannot find this functionality within vivaldi no matter where I look. Is this a functionality I can somehow attain, or is it just completely vacant from Vivaldi?
-
QuHno Translator
Looks like it is time for a feature request.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Please start the "Summary" line with "[feature request]" and in the steps write the behavior you want
-
This post is deleted!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@tesseractie Stack the tabs. Settings, Tabs, Tab Stack options:Open Tabs in Current Tab Stack
-
@Pesala i have that turned on and unless i duplicate a tab i see what he means now he wants that for new tabs not only duplicates
-
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 There is no need to change the duplicated tab position. Right-click on the Tab, or Ctrl+T will open the new tab in the Stack. Only the + button will open a new tab as the last tab (if that is set as the New Tab Position.