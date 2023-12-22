Remove white space from blocked ads
uvUG8iGTpxos2aM
I like Vivaldi and the features it has for iOS. One thing that is missing is removing the white space created by blocking ads. Removing the white space would make web pages cleaner. Safari with Adguard or 1Blocker does this so does the DuckDuckGo browser as well as Brave browser.
I agree. The built in adblocker in Vivaldi is nowhere nere Adguard or braves built in.
This adblock test also indicates that. With brave and adguard with safari I get 93+ in that score. For Vivaldi I get around 73…
mib2berlin
@Veddu @uvUG8iGTpxos2aM
Hi, this so called beautify blocking will not come to Vivaldi, the blocker is only list based.
Edited: Wrong information with custom list.
Do you run any additional blocking like NextDNS? Or what filters do you use on Vivaldi to achieve that score?
mib2berlin
I am very sorry, this was the result with uBlock on desktop.
The list I used for a long time do not work anymore, it was possible to reach 90+ on this test.
I have to search a bit for a new list.
Cheers, mib
Yeah, that makes sense. If you try with only the built-in ad blocker, you will see the difference.