Hello everyone, this is a problem that I have had for some time and is that when I fill the bookmarks bar (until the symbol >> appears) Vivaldi duplicates existing bookmark folders which appear when I click the arrows button (more folders are appearing as I add bookmarks).

I consulted the forums about duplicate bookmarks and after applying possible solutions such as synchronizing the data and deleting duplicate bookmarks both on the server and on my computers (I use my Vivaldi account on two computers and one mobile) from the Vivaldi options, by hand and with extensions such as EverSync and Bookmarks Clean up, the problem persists.

I also tried going into the user folder and deleting the bookmark file by hand (I exported before and then imported the bookmark file) but that's not the solution either.![alt .]

Here you can see the square in blue when I fill the bar with bookmarks and the additional tab box is activated, in red I marked the folder that is duplicated. Worst of all is that then when I mouse over the bookmarks bar Vivaldi crashes and closes

It has been happening to me since the beginning of version 6, below I put the information of the version of Vivaldi and the operating system from where I am writing this post. I appreciate your help, thank you!

Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.42 (Stable channel) (64 bits)

Revision: 0eec5d00da5f8e6dff3d9f7aec7d23ed50ce7479

OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3803)

JavaScript: V8 12.0.267.10

User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command line: "C:\Users\Pablo\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable route: C:\Users\Pablo\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe

Profile route: C:\Users\Pablo\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default

Variations type: Null

Active variations: 5e3a236d-4113a79e