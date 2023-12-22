Folders are duplicated when filling the bookmarks bar
DaburaHitman
Hello everyone, this is a problem that I have had for some time and is that when I fill the bookmarks bar (until the symbol >> appears) Vivaldi duplicates existing bookmark folders which appear when I click the arrows button (more folders are appearing as I add bookmarks).
I consulted the forums about duplicate bookmarks and after applying possible solutions such as synchronizing the data and deleting duplicate bookmarks both on the server and on my computers (I use my Vivaldi account on two computers and one mobile) from the Vivaldi options, by hand and with extensions such as EverSync and Bookmarks Clean up, the problem persists.
I also tried going into the user folder and deleting the bookmark file by hand (I exported before and then imported the bookmark file) but that's not the solution either.![alt .]
Here you can see the square in blue when I fill the bar with bookmarks and the additional tab box is activated, in red I marked the folder that is duplicated. Worst of all is that then when I mouse over the bookmarks bar Vivaldi crashes and closes
It has been happening to me since the beginning of version 6, below I put the information of the version of Vivaldi and the operating system from where I am writing this post. I appreciate your help, thank you!
Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.42 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Revision: 0eec5d00da5f8e6dff3d9f7aec7d23ed50ce7479
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3803)
JavaScript: V8 12.0.267.10
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command line: "C:\Users\Pablo\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable route: C:\Users\Pablo\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile route: C:\Users\Pablo\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations type: Null
Active variations: 5e3a236d-4113a79e
mib3berlin
@DaburaHitman
Hi, the problem is to reproduce this with own bookmarks.
If I choose a folder as bookmark bar folder with 29 bookmarks and one folder the bar is filled and show the >> icon, I don't get any duplication.
I would recommend creating a test profile, leave all default, no extensions and import your bookmark file there.
Many issues in Vivaldi are caused by Chrome extensions or maybe your default profile is broken.
Today again a user report an extension crash Vivaldi and reset all settings. The user remove the extension and all is working again.
A test profile sort this out and you test in a clean state, so to say.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Cheers, mib
DaburaHitman
@mib3berlin Ok, I followed the steps on the page you shared. I created a new profile as a test (for this I click on the user image on the far right of the window and create it from manage profiles), once I create the profile I log in and import from the html file my bookmarks. I create some more bookmarks to fill the bar and it doesn't happen, fine!
Now I order the bookmarks by title and when I click on the >> it duplicates folders again... I'd deleted all extensions and I even deleted them from my other profile.
Greetings.
@DaburaHitman said in Folders are duplicated when filling the bookmarks bar:
once I create the profile I log in
Login in to sync?
Then you don`t have to import the bookmarks .html.
Anyway, I don't understand "Fill the bookmark bar".
Open the bookmark panel and select the root folder, use this as bookmark bar folder with the context menu.
Then you have more than enough bookmarks and folders.
I check sorting by title or other ways but I don't get any duplication.
I am a bit out of ideas now.
You can reset your test profile with deleting the content of the folder Profile 1 in your \User Data folder.
@mib2berlin excuse my English, I mean once I created the profile I accessed into it (I didn't do any syncing, this I had done when I deleted the local bookmarks to see how it generated them for me).
By filling the bookmarks bar I mean adding bookmarks and/or folders to the interface bookmarks bar (below the address and search boxes) visible on the screen, once they no longer "fit" in the bar is when the arrows ">>" appear where if you click, it shows a dialog with the bookmarks that are not seen (this is where duplicate folders appear).
I create a new folder and I defined it as the bookmarks bar folder and put all the bookmarks in there except the quick access ones, I tried to create several bookmarks and again it duplicated. I'm going to try deleting the entire profile.
@DaburaHitman
Backup your profile folder if you need history, sessions and so forth, they are not synced.
@mib2berlin yes, but it's okay because I don't keep anything important there.
I just reset my profile by deleting everything from User Data and imported the bookmarks again. I had to do it from html file because the encryption password didn't work and I had to reset the remote data, when importing I saw that it didn't duplicate bookmarks but when sorting the folders and files by title it duplicated at least 5 folders. The truth is that it is quite strange because it is doing this and without extensions that may be conflicting.
@DaburaHitman
I checked again in a clean profile, import my bookmark.html, set the root as bookmark bar.
Default sorting is Manually it seems, change to sort by title.
No duplication.
We need another user with more experience for the bookmark bar, maybe that's just a mistake in thinking of me.
@mib2berlin I did another test with more markers than folders as you have in the picture. The Vivaldi folder is duplicated and I see in your photo that you also have it duplicated, right?
@DaburaHitman
Ah, I simply don't see it.
Please report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Bug created, VB-102693.
Regards and Happy Christmas to the team!
@DaburaHitman
Hi, the report is confirmed in the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin perfect!
DoctorG Ambassador
@DaburaHitman Thanks for report!