You can convert an email to the status of being a draft by opening the "Sent" view, finding the email, and double-clicking it - at which point it will be a draft, and will remain so until you send it.

I know. I wrote exactly that above, twice. It only works one at a time.

Vivaldi does not have folders, but rather views - and you can in many ways modify which view(s) can show you an email. This does not include Drafts, because Drafts is not a view. It is a status.

First, it's not really relevant what they're called (folders, views, groups, sets, stores, collections, whatever), it's how they function. I'm talking about the entries in the Vivaldi Mail panel. I'm talking about the logical way in which Vivaldi Mail groups messages in its UI. I apologise if my use of a different word confused you as to what part of the interface I was referring to.

Second, even Vivaldi's help refers to "the Inbox Folder", "the Mailing Lists folder", etc.. In the section about drafts, it literally says "To continue writing a draft message: Open the message in the Drafts folder [...]"

Third, if I right-click on a message that is currently "in drafts status" and then pick the "move" option, the context menu clearly states "Can not move from this folder" (not that I want to move messages from that folder, I want to move messages into it, I used this example merely to point out that the UI clearly refers to it as a folder, as does the documentation). Vivaldi's developers seem to disagree with your claim that "Vivaldi does not have folders".

Fourth, the words "view" and "status" never appear in that context in the Vivaldi Mail help.

Fifth, if you select a mail account and right-click on it, Vivaldi gives you the option to "Reveal Data Folder", so not only does it "have folders", they even correspond (roughly) to filesystem folders - which I personally think should be called directories, but Microsoft calls them folders, so I use the same term when communicating with other people.

I trust we can close the "folder / no folder" debate, that wasn't really relevant for my issue anyway.

So, rephrasing that issue (for your convenience): "I want to take a group of existing e-mails that are currently in a sent view and transfer (or copy) them to a draft status". Better?

There is no architectural reason why this can't be done, since it works fine individually (by double-clicking to edit and then closing those messages one at a time). Vivalidi apparently just hasn't implemented it through the "move" menu option (or through drag & drop), which are the only ways to move groups of messages in a single user operation, AFAIK.

An email that was never composed by the Vivaldi client cannot be classified by the client as being composed. If it was once composed by Vivaldi and sent, however, it can be re-opened from the Sent view, thereby converting back to a draft.

Demonstrably not true. I have thousands of messages imported from other e-mail clients (never sent from Vivaldi), and those can be converted into drafts just fine (by double-clicking), as long as it's done one at a time.

What (apparently) can't be done by the current version of Vivaldi is converting a group of messages into drafts (because "Drafts" is missing from the list of move destinations).

So, my workaround was to create a fake mail account called "DRAFTS (old)" and store those old drafts in the sent folder (or "view", if you prefer) of that account.

It's kind of an ugly hack, and I'd rather move them into the normal Drafts folder (or "status", if you prefer), but since apparently "Drafts" really doesn't appear as a move destination, by design or omission (and the issue isn't just in my system), that seems to be the only option for now, other than opening them and closing them one by one.