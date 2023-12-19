Moving messages into drafts
-
How can one move messages into the "Drafts" folder, in Vivaldi Mail?
My drafts from Opera got imported as "sent" messages in a separate account, and I would like to move them into Vivald's "Drafts" folder, but it doesn't appear in the "move to" list, and dragging & dropping doesn't work, either.
-
QuantumQuill
I think you can try to create a new draft in Vivaldi Mail first. This action should ideally generate a "Drafts" folder if it's not already visible. Once this is done, try refreshing your folder list to see if "Drafts" appears in the "move to" list. If drag and drop still doesn't work, this manual move might do the trick.
-
I have a drafts folder. Otherwise I couldn't have tried drag & drop.
I just can't move any existing message into it (either by dragging or by using the "move to" context menu option).
-
edwardp Ambassador
@RFC3251 Once you close the tab where the draft email is, it will save it to All Messages/Drafts automatically.
-
@edwardp I don't think you understood what I wrote.
I want to move existing messages from a mail folder (in this case a "sent" folder) into the drafts folder.
Naturally, new drafts get saved into the drafts folder. My issue is with the inability to move existing messages from any other folders into the drafts folder.
I can create new messages, manually copy each of the old drafts into those new messages, and then close the new message (so it gets saved as a new draft), but that's very time-consuming (I have hundreds of old drafts). It should be possible to simply move messages into the drafts folder, same as you can move them into received / sent folders.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@QuantumQuill The IMAP folders seen, are coming from the mail provider's IMAP server. On a new account, the provider should be adding a Drafts folder automatically, right from the beginning.
@RFC3251 You can always submit your request here, but check first (as well as Archive), to make sure it already hasn't been previously requested, or is invalid.
-
All the accounts are POP and everything is being done locally. This is about the functionality of Vivaldi Mail, not mail servers.
And, again, I have a drafts folder (otherwise I couldn't have tried dragging & dropping to it). The issue is that, for some reason, Vivaldi (on my system, at least) doesn't list the drafts folder as a "move to" target.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@RFC3251 If a message is created, then saved to All Messages/Drafts, the message cannot be moved from that particular folder using the Vivaldi Mail client, it can only be deleted or sent.
So your request to move a draft to an individual account's Drafts folder may be valid, so, again, put your request in the above section and allow other users to upvote your request (upvote first message in the thread).
The only item stopping this, is if moving the Draft is using the IMAP protocol, in which case, where your accounts are POP3, moving the draft to an individual account's folder, might not even be doable.
-
@edwardp said in Moving messages into drafts:
If a message is created, then saved to All Messages/Drafts, the message cannot be moved from that particular folder using the Vivaldi Mail client, it can only be deleted or sent.
Again, that is not my issue. I don't want to move things from a drafts folder, I want to move (or copy, either one is fine) messages into a drafts folder.
@edwardp said in Moving messages into drafts:
So your request to move a draft to an individual account's Drafts folder
Vivaldi uses a single drafts folder for all accounts (for all POP accounts, anyway; I didn't test it with IMAP accounts). Under each account there's only an inbox and a sent folder. The drafts folder is common to all accounts. A message is only associated with a specific account when it's sent (which makes sense, since you can change the sender account at any point while it remains a draft). Once you send it, the message is moved into the sent folder of the account used to send it (and cannot be moved back to the drafts folder, at least on my system).
You can, of course, open the sent message, edit it, and either send it again or close it (creating a new draft), but that's only practical if you're doing it to a single message. Not when you're trying to convert a large group of messages into drafts (as in this case).
@edwardp said in Moving messages into drafts:
The only item stopping this, is if moving the Draft is using the IMAP protocol, in which case, where your accounts are POP3, moving the draft to an individual account's folder, might not even be doable.
Er... POP3 folders only exist in the client. The server has no concept of "folders". The organisation of messages into folders is 100% under Vivaldi's control. And, again, I'm not trying to "move the draft to an individual account's folder". I'm simply trying to move a group of messages into the generic, global (on my system, only) drafts folder.
-
thanks for clarifying, I was unsure what you wanted to achieve. You are right, this is not possible with Vivaldi. I wonder if this isn't a bit of a fringe usecase outside of the import situation from Opera you have - clearly and understandably this is important to you, so I don't want to say that the ability to simultaneously create a number of draft messages doesn't have value, it's just that as far as I can tell nothing close to this has been requested before.
Just out of curiosity, how did you use this apparently large number of drafts in Opera M2? I was thinking that you might have used them as email templates, but when sending a draft message in Opera M2, the email gets removed from the drafts ... so I'm not sure you what you use those drafts for.
-
@RFC3251 You can convert an email to the status of being a draft by opening the "Sent" view, finding the email, and double-clicking it - at which point it will be a draft, and will remain so until you send it.
Vivaldi does not have folders, but rather views - and you can in many ways modify which view(s) can show you an email. This does not include Drafts, because Drafts is not a view. It is a status. It's an email in the process of being composed that is not yet sent. Unless it is in that status, it can't be seen via Drafts. An email that was never composed by the Vivaldi client cannot be classified by the client as being composed. If it was once composed by Vivaldi and sent, however, it can be re-opened from the Sent view, thereby converting back to a draft.
-
@Ayespy said in Moving messages into drafts:
You can convert an email to the status of being a draft by opening the "Sent" view, finding the email, and double-clicking it - at which point it will be a draft, and will remain so until you send it.
I know. I wrote exactly that above, twice. It only works one at a time.
@Ayespy said in Moving messages into drafts:
Vivaldi does not have folders, but rather views - and you can in many ways modify which view(s) can show you an email. This does not include Drafts, because Drafts is not a view. It is a status.
First, it's not really relevant what they're called (folders, views, groups, sets, stores, collections, whatever), it's how they function. I'm talking about the entries in the Vivaldi Mail panel. I'm talking about the logical way in which Vivaldi Mail groups messages in its UI. I apologise if my use of a different word confused you as to what part of the interface I was referring to.
Second, even Vivaldi's help refers to "the Inbox Folder", "the Mailing Lists folder", etc.. In the section about drafts, it literally says "To continue writing a draft message: Open the message in the Drafts folder [...]"
Third, if I right-click on a message that is currently "in drafts status" and then pick the "move" option, the context menu clearly states "Can not move from this folder" (not that I want to move messages from that folder, I want to move messages into it, I used this example merely to point out that the UI clearly refers to it as a folder, as does the documentation). Vivaldi's developers seem to disagree with your claim that "Vivaldi does not have folders".
Fourth, the words "view" and "status" never appear in that context in the Vivaldi Mail help.
Fifth, if you select a mail account and right-click on it, Vivaldi gives you the option to "Reveal Data Folder", so not only does it "have folders", they even correspond (roughly) to filesystem folders - which I personally think should be called directories, but Microsoft calls them folders, so I use the same term when communicating with other people.
I trust we can close the "folder / no folder" debate, that wasn't really relevant for my issue anyway.
So, rephrasing that issue (for your convenience): "I want to take a group of existing e-mails that are currently in a sent view and transfer (or copy) them to a draft status". Better?
There is no architectural reason why this can't be done, since it works fine individually (by double-clicking to edit and then closing those messages one at a time). Vivalidi apparently just hasn't implemented it through the "move" menu option (or through drag & drop), which are the only ways to move groups of messages in a single user operation, AFAIK.
@Ayespy said in Moving messages into drafts:
An email that was never composed by the Vivaldi client cannot be classified by the client as being composed. If it was once composed by Vivaldi and sent, however, it can be re-opened from the Sent view, thereby converting back to a draft.
Demonstrably not true. I have thousands of messages imported from other e-mail clients (never sent from Vivaldi), and those can be converted into drafts just fine (by double-clicking), as long as it's done one at a time.
What (apparently) can't be done by the current version of Vivaldi is converting a group of messages into drafts (because "Drafts" is missing from the list of move destinations).
So, my workaround was to create a fake mail account called "DRAFTS (old)" and store those old drafts in the sent folder (or "view", if you prefer) of that account.
It's kind of an ugly hack, and I'd rather move them into the normal Drafts folder (or "status", if you prefer), but since apparently "Drafts" really doesn't appear as a move destination, by design or omission (and the issue isn't just in my system), that seems to be the only option for now, other than opening them and closing them one by one.