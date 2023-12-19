Hi Vivaldi Team! I love using your browser, it has so many functions that I need for my daily browsing & work.

Today I came up with the idea to implement #sandboxes (#multi-account feature) like we do have in tryShift or Wavebox

I tried Wavebox, it's a cool thing but I still have some issues that do not work for me. So I decided to write this post and propose the idea.

In general, I'm seeking the option to switch between accounts, profiles, etc quickly. The same way as it is implemented in #Wavebox.

Thanks!