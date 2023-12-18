Direct URL input broken, goes to search results instead
-
Hi,
I noticed a bug, probably introduced in 6.5, when I input a URL in the address bar, Vivaldi will open the default search engine's result page with the URL, even if I type in the entire domain + TLD. It doesn't happen consistently, unfortunately, and I wasn't able to pinpoint any variables that might cause it exactly.
I'd also expect typing in a partial previously visited URL to open the website, not search results, as was the state before 6.5.
Steps to reproduce:
- focus address bar
- type in full or partial URL of a previously visited page (expectedly, shows as typed history)
- press return
Actual behavior:
Vivaldi opens a Google search result page with the URL as the query
Expected behavior:
Being taken to the page with the URL
-
I think, I hit a similar issue; please see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93576/direct-search-query-input-broken-goes-to-similiar-searches
For me, search terms go "random".