Hi,

I noticed a bug, probably introduced in 6.5, when I input a URL in the address bar, Vivaldi will open the default search engine's result page with the URL, even if I type in the entire domain + TLD. It doesn't happen consistently, unfortunately, and I wasn't able to pinpoint any variables that might cause it exactly.

I'd also expect typing in a partial previously visited URL to open the website, not search results, as was the state before 6.5.

Steps to reproduce:

focus address bar

type in full or partial URL of a previously visited page (expectedly, shows as typed history)

press return

Actual behavior:

Vivaldi opens a Google search result page with the URL as the query

Expected behavior:

Being taken to the page with the URL