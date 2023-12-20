Hi

Using 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (arm64) . Since recently (since 6.5?), I noticed a very strange behaviour regarding search.

I enter eg. "smartphone ssh client" and the suggestions are "mobile ssh client", "mobile ssh client ios", "mobile ssh client android", or "mobile ssh device" — these suggestions are already "wild"…

But when I hit <Return>, it then goes to my default search page and searches for "ssh smartphone"?!?

Search eninge URL: https://searx.foobar.vip/search?category_general=1&language=de-CH&time_range=&safesearch=0&q=ssh+smartphone

Notice the "…q=ssh+smartphone" at the end; this shows, that Vivaldi indeed submitted "ssh smartphone" as search query.

It's not related to my custom SearXNG search engine. When I change to eg. Ecosia, similar strangeness occurs. Tried to search for "smartphone ssh" and it suggested "smartphones shop", "smartphones shipment", "smartphones sharp", "smartphones share", and ""smartphones should be allowed in school". Well…?!? And the search term then only was "smartphone".

URL: https://www.ecosia.org/search?q=smartphone&tt=dccf112d

Maybe related to Direct URL input broken, goes to search results instead

