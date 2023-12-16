Vivaldi for iOS/iPhone: do not hide toolbars when scrolling down webpages
Just moved from Android to iPhone and got Vivaldi but when I scroll down webpages, the toolbars hide! Vivaldi for Android gives us the option to keep the toolbar on the screen all the time, it never hides when you scroll down webpages. Please I beg you, bring this option to Vivaldi for iPhone! The toolbar hiding away when I scroll down is such a poor user experience, and I'm forced to scroll up to access the toolbar.
@willrs This is what iOS does with every browser. If you want the bar to appear again, you don't have to scroll up, it's enough to press gently at the bottom of the screen.
Have a nice Day
@bisib do you work for Vivaldi?
@willrs No. Why?
@bisib with all due respect, I'll wait for Vivaldi devs to chime in on my request
@willrs You are welcome to do that. It was just nice to give you the tip. I am Android to IOS 2 years ago after 15 years. That's why I know both sides very well. But if you don't want to take a tip because I'm not a developer, that's of course up to you.