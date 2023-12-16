That's an intentional behaviour though. AFAIK, it works like this on Android as well.

You can still access your bookmarks, reading list, history, and notes from the Vivaldi menu button.

Or, if you disable the tab bar, the bottom toolbar will return.

From the help page:

When you’ve moved the Address Bar to the bottom, there will be two toolbars at the bottom of the screen. In case you have the Tab Bar enabled, at the bottom of the screen, the Tab Bar will replace the bottom toolbar.

Imo, the biggest loss is that the back/forward buttons are not placed anywhere; you can only swipe left/right to go back/forwards in the history of a tab.