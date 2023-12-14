I Wish Could Copy Links as Markdown Links : ( for better convience
Paranjay245
a way to use vivaldi just like arc browser : ) i am not affilated by them but damn it looks cool and what not : )
VivalArc/docs/configure-vivaldi.md at main · tovifun/VivalArc - found
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87959/copy-links-markdown-and-maybe-html Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
